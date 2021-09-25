AFC Fylde manager reminds his players they are there to be shot at

That’s the warning from manager Jim Bentley, whose side returns to Mill Farm today to face Kidderminster Harriers in National League North, four days after an FA Cup exit at Spennymoor Town.

Bentley said: “We haven’t lost at home in 18 or 19 months. I know we haven’t played as many games as we normally would in that period but we’re a tough nut to crack at home.

“When we go away, we’re a full-time club who are there to be shot at. Teams will want to beat us and put one over on us.”

AFC Fylde manager Jim Bentley Picture: Steve McLellan

Fylde have switched Preston North End loan wingers over the past week, with Jacob Holland-Wilkinson returning after his one-month deal expired and Deepdale teammate Ethan Walker arriving, also for a month.

Bentley said: “Jacob did very well and was involved in every game during his month here.

“I think he may be more suited to playing down the middle, though, and it’s in the wide area that we are a bit light, with only Sam Osborne and Ben Tollitt available.

“Ethan is an out-and-out wide player who gives us that balance. It’s all about minutes on the pitch but Ethan hasn’t played too much recently and it’s important we manage him right.”

Luke Joyce should be available to face Kidderminster, having been forced off with a hip injury at Spennymoor.