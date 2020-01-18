AFC Fylde manager Jim Bentley says transfers are a question of timing following Danny Rowe’s move to Oldham Athletic

AFC Fylde boss Jim Bentley admits he has been coming to terms with the different rules regarding signing players in the National League.

In contrast to his experience with former club Morecambe, Bentley has the ability to sign players through the season until March.

He told The Gazette: “I’ve noticed this, the window was different when I was in League Two.

“Now being in this league, the transfer window is a bit different for us.

“What you find now is that anyone you’ve been tracking in the league, it’s about getting the timing and the balance right.

“I can see them not wanting to jump at anything in case something else comes up.

“All players are ambitious, or the majority that I know, and they want to play as high in the league as possible.

“You then have to think ‘do you go for a different target and leave that one there, or do you bide your time?’

“There’s a lot of agents in, there are a lot of players who are up for transfer or loan.

“They do naturally explore all avenues before they make a decision.”

AFC Fylde host Torquay United this afternoon in their first game since the departure of Danny Rowe.

The club’s record goalscorer finally secured a move to the EFL on Thursday, joining Oldham Athletic on an 18-month contract for an undisclosed fee.

The striker’s goalscoring feats at Mill Farm over the years had seen him on the radar of clubs higher up the pyramid.

Clubs including Cheltenham Town and Ipswich Town had reportedly shown varying degrees of interest in the 29-year-old.

However, it was the Latics who won the race for his signature as they look to pull away from the sides at the wrong end of the League Two table.

Having put pen to paper at Boundary Park, Rowe admitted he was glad to have finally completed his journey into the Football League.

He told Oldham’s website: “It’s been going on for a quite a bit to be honest now, so I’m just very happy to get here and play in the Football League which is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time.

“I knew of the interest from the club in the summer and unfortunately it never happened but I was aware of the interest again earlier on this month and I wasn’t sure what would happen with my current contract I had until the end of the season.

“But when I was told it would happen and we were confident it’d go through this week I was just delighted to get here and get it all done eventually.”