AFC Fylde manager identified ways to improve following Brackley Town draw

The battle of the top two in National League North saw the Coasters draw 3-3 with Brackley Town at Mill Farm.

Having fallen behind, Bentley’s players rallied to lead 2-1 and then 3-2 before conceding an equaliser in added time.

Bentley said: “Unfortunately, we never got the win, we just couldn’t see out a cross which we should be doing better with in all honesty.

AFC Fylde manager Jim Bentley Picture: Steve McLellan

“We will look over it, where does it come from? Everyone will have hindsight, that’s part and parcel of football; everyone will have an opinion.

“Ben Tollitt’s got the ball, he’s driven inside and tried to score a fourth goal, and within a minute, it’s back up the other end of the pitch, out wide.

“A cross comes in and you’re questioning should he (Tollitt) have run into the corner – a bit of game management?

“The other things are, can we stop the cross, what can we do better in the middle, but it’s all a bit of a blur at the minute.”

Speaking after the match, Bentley had described it as a fantastic game of football for the 1,466 fans at Mill Farm.

Nick Haughton again impressed for Fylde with two goals, while Emeka Obi also found the net.

The point kept the Coasters top of the table on goal difference from Brackley, going into a free midweek.

Bentley’s players are back in action on Saturday when they travel to an AFC Telford United side at the wrong end of the table.

He added: “There’s some good performances in general.

“It was a good game and a special mention for Nick Haughton. I thought he was superb again, a proper threat throughout the game.

“He deserved to get man of the match but probably deserved to come away on the winning side – or even with the match ball.

“As I say, as a team, they gave it their all and we played our part in a fantastic game.

“We take a point, now we pick the bones out of it and move on.”

Elsewhere, Fylde have been drawn at home to Gateshead FC in the second round of this season’s FA Trophy.

The match at Mill Farm will take place on Saturday, November 27 with further details to be released in due course.