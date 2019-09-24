AFC Fylde hoping for defensive boost ahead of tonight's clash against Wrexham

AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor is hoping to have more defensive options available to him for tonight’s clash against fellow surprise strugglers Wrexham.

The Coasters were forced to end Saturday’s win against Eastleigh with a makeshift back four after Scott Duxbury was forced off with a head injury.

With Tyler Forbes also unavailable – with international clearance still not approved – it left Fylde short on options at the back.

But it didn’t deter Challinor’s men, who earned just their first three-point haul in eight with a crucial 3-1 victory to lift them out of the bottom four. The side that replaced them, Wrexham, are the opponents for tonight’s encounter at Mill Farm.

And Challinor remains hopeful both Duxbury and Forbes will be available for selection.

On Duxbury’s head injury, Challinor remarked: “He comes off smiling, doesn’t he? But he’s not the brightest.

“He certainly won’t be affected by it, but it’s a big old cut on his hairline which is quite a way up his head.

“He’s been glued so fingers crossed he’ll be okay for Tuesday.

“If he is, that should give us options because we are a little bit short defensively.

“Hopefully we get international clearance for Tyler as well which will also give us more potential to play how we want to play.”

One change that wasn’t enforced on Saturday was the debut handed to goalkeeper Dan Lavercombe, who replaced the Coasters’ previous number one, James Montgomery.

On Lavercombe’s display, Challinor added: “He was a little bit edgy as you would expect, but it’s always going to be difficult when you change your goalkeeper.

“I think, communication-wise, he needs to be a bit more assertive but he’s a quiet lad. But that is a massive part of a goalkeeper’s armory.

“If you’re shouting ‘away’ it’s got to be an authoritative one where there’s no doubt what is going on.

“He will be a bit disappointed to concede but we will have a look at it again, but perhaps his starting position could be slightly higher.

“But things probably weren’t helped by the fact he got his nose broken on Monday in a bounce game we played, which is not ideal for a goalkeeper to get a knee in the nose just before you’re about to make your debut.

“But he will benefit from that and ultimately we’ve won. Regardless of who plays, it’s about putting a run together to get us up that table.”