AFC Fylde face rebuild after releasing 10 players

AFC Fylde face a significant summer of rebuilding after releasing 10 players from their senior squad.

The Coasters must prepare for a third season in National League North after losing out to Boston United in the play-off semi-finals – Boston were beaten 2-0 at York City in Saturday's final.

Ben Tollitt (right) is among 10 players released by AFC Fylde

James Rowe's senior squad is currently 17 strong after the confirmation of new contracts for Jack Byrne, Luke Conlan and Chris Neal on Friday.

The 10 out-of-contract players to be released are Stephen Dobbie, Jordan Hulme, Bobby Jones, Harry Jones, Luke Joyce, Rhys Long, David Perkins, Owen Robinson, Ben Tollitt and Maine Walder.

The club has exercised its option to extend the contract of Sam Osborne, while Harvey Gregson has also agreed a new deal.

A dozen players on the retained list were already under contract for 2022/23. They are: Luke Burke, Mark Cullen (who lost week underwent surgery on a multi-ligament injury), Harry Davis, Will Hatfield, Nick Haughton, Kyle Morrison, Emeka Obi, Danny Philliskirk, Joe Pigott, Nathan Shaw, Danny Whitehead and Alex Whitmore.

Loanees who have returned to their parent club are Jake Evans, Jorome Slew, Jamie Stott, Douglas Taylor and Tom Walker.

Looking ahead after the play-off defeat, Manager Rowe said: “We have to learn from this as a group. Obviously a large chunk of this group will take us forward next year because they are under contract."