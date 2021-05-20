AFC Fylde deal for former Wigan defender Emeka Obi

The defender joined the Coasters on a non-contract basis from Wigan Athletic in February.

Obi, who will turn 20 next month, is yet to make his Fylde debut. He was an unused substitute in the 3-1 victory at York City on the day he signed and the Coasters have not played since.

Emeka Obi has agreed a two-year deal with Fylde Picture: AFC FYLDE

The Nigerian made nine appearances for Wigan this season, four of them in League One.

Obi's only other senior appearance was for Bury in 2016, when he played against Morecambe in the EFL Trophy aged 15.

On signing for Fylde, Obi said: "Ever since I joined, the staff and players have welcomed me into the squad. I'm attracted to the type of football they play here, so it was a no-brainer for me."