AFC Fylde boss reiterates the team is more important than the individual

Jim Bentley’s promotion-chasing Coasters began their campaign with a 4-2 victory in Leeds, where Ben Tollitt scored the first two goals.

Fylde’s other two were penalties, though there was never any question of winger Tollitt taking either to complete his hat-trick.

Designated penalty taker Nick Haughton converted both – a sign of the professionalism which Fylde hope will make a difference in their bid to return to non-league’s elite competition.

Ben Tollitt scored twice for AFC Fylde at Guiseley Picture: Steve McLellan

Bentley told The Gazette: “You see a lot of in-house fighting over penalties and I don’t like it.

“At the end of the day, Nick is our penalty taker and he has dispatched both of them. What matters most is that we win as a team, not that an individual gets a hat-trick.”

Tollitt told the club website: “I’m not bothered. I’d have loved to have taken one and I think Nick was going to let me, but if the gaffer says he’s on pens, then he’s on pens.

“I’d have backed myself but what he says goes and you’ve got to get on with it.”

The win set up Fylde perfectly for this afternoon’s first home game against Boston United and Tollitt added: “I’ll take my two goals. Personally and collectively it couldn’t have gone much better.

“We’re top of the league already and hopefully we’ll stay there!”