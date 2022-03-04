Bentley has left the Coasters, having been in charge since October 2019

His exit was confirmed on Friday afternoon, following on from the midweek defeat against York City which left the club fourth in National League North, albeit 14 points behind leaders Gateshead.

Bentley’s assistant, Nick Chadwick, and first-team performance analyst, Andy Taylor, will take interim charge, starting with the weekend’s match against Bradford (Park Avenue).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jim Bentley has left AFC Fylde

A club statement said: “Despite a promising start to this campaign, a recent run of poor form has left the Coasters off the pace and heading in the wrong direction, so after Tuesday’s defeat to York City, it was decided a change was needed.”

Club owner and chairman, David Haythornthwaite, added: These things are never easy, and Jim is a true gentleman and someone I have great respect for as an individual, so yesterday’s conversation was difficult but one we had to have.

“I want to thank Jim for all his efforts while at the club and wish him all the best for the future.”

Bentley’s first season with AFC Fylde saw them attempting to escape the relegation places in the National League’s top flight.

However, with the season ending early as a result of the pandemic, the Coasters returned to National League North once the points-per-game formula was applied.