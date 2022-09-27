AFC Fylde 2 Spennymoor Town 2: Another Nick Haughton double rescues Coasters

After a quiet and goalless first half, Rob Ramshaw opened the scoring and Glen Taylor doubled the County Durham side's lead by smashing home a free-kick.

But Tom Walker pulled the ball back for Haughton to give Fylde hope, then the forward converted a penalty for handball in the 89th minute to stretch Fylde's unbeaten run to eight games.

Nick Haughton celebrates completing Fylde's fightback with his second goal against Spennymoor Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

James Rowe made two changes to the side that won 3-1 against Bradford (Park Avenue) on Saturday, with Luke Conlan and Will Hatfield starting in place of Jordan Cranston and Walker.

The Coasters went close in the opening seconds, when Haughton dispossessed Jo Cummings only to see his left-footed drive cleared off the line by Moors captain Joe Tait.

A flick by Siya Ligendza gave Haughton another shooting opportunity and visiting keeper Harry Flatters watched the shot clear the bar.

Flatters then held Will Hatfield's deflected effort before Spennymoor's first opportunity fell to Glen Taylor, who seized on a mistake in the Fylde defence only to see his strike from a tight angle palmed away by Chris Neal.

Fylde had two more chances before the interval, Alex Whitmore flicking over from Conlan's first-time cross before Haughton wriggled free of his marker only to shoot into the back of the South Stand.

Neal was twice tested early in the second half, collecting Jordan Thewlis' curled effort and then batting away a Mark Anderson strike.

The breakthrough came in the 61st minute, when Ramshaw burst into the area, rounded Neal and slotted into an empty net.

The visitors were two up seven minutes later, when Cranston was penalised for a foul just outside the area and Taylor smashed the free-kick into the bottom right corner.

But when Danny Philliskirk found substitute Walker on the overlap in the 73rd minute, his pull-back resulted in a Haughton goal and renewed impetus for Fylde.

Cranston's superb lofted ball enabled Keenan Patten to run in behind the defence but John Lufudu got back to pull off a last-ditch tackle.

The Coasters' never-say-die attitude salvaged a point, though, as referee Shaun Taylor spotted a handball in the area and Haughton scored his ninth goal of the season from the spot.

Fylde slipped a place to fourth but are now just one point behind leaders Kings Lynn Town after their first defeat of the season at Kettering Town.

Fylde: Neal, Morrison, Whitmore, Bird (Cranston 52), Barrett (Walker 60), Conlan, Weston, Philliskirk, Hatfield, Haughton, Ligendza (Patten 70); Not used: Obi, Whitehead.