The Coasters had seen Nick Haughton cancel out Dillon De Silva’s early opener for the visitors, who took victory thanks to Manny Duku.

It was Fylde who started on the front foot, Haughton’s effort collected by visiting keeper Marcus Dewhurst.

However, it was Wealdstone who led on nine minutes as Max Kretzschmar found De Silva and he bent an effort beyond Theo Richardson.

Wealdstone's defence could not prevent AFC Fylde's Nick Haughton from scoring Picture: Steve McLellan

Aiming to respond, the Coasters saw Danny Ormerod denied one-on-one by Dewhurst’s sprawling stop before he kept out Josh Kay’s follow-up.

Midway through the half, Jon Ustabasi guided Kay’s pinpoint cross into the path of Haughton, whose first-time shot was blocked by Mason Barrett before Ormerod fired over the loose ball.

Following the break, Fylde pushed to level as Ustabasi beat Kyle Smith for pace before cutting into the box and sending his shot wide.

At the other end, a well-worked free-kick was headed over by Duku before Fylde levelled on 58 minutes.

Connor Barrett’s excellent run ended with him being tackled inside the area but Haughton pounced on the loose ball and directed a strike into the bottom corner.

Kay went close to scoring a second for the Coasters, chasing onto a through ball before being denied by a strong save from Dewhurst.

The visitors then regained their lead on 64 minutes when Duku’s right-footed shot from the edge of the area flew into the top corner.

Wealdstone captain Alex Dyer later thumped the crossbar from 25 yards as they went close to scoring a third.

The Coasters survived another scare with nine minutes left, when Tarryn Allarakhia’s shot cannoned off Harry Davis before being cleared.

Fylde substitute Ash Hunter had a volley tipped around the post for a corner by Dewhurst, who then held a Dan Adshead header.

Richardson had to make good stoppage-time saves from Sean Adarkwa and Mason Barrett, with the Coasters unable to find an equaliser.

AFC Fylde: Richardson, C Barrett (Conway 81), Davis, Graham, Walker (Hunter 75), Adshead, Whitehead, Kay, Ustabasi, Haughton, Ormerod (Westley 75). Subs not used: Hosannah, Mitchell.