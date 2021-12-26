AFC Fylde 1 Chorley 2: Derby defeat for Coasters despite Ben Tollitt strike

Scott Leather put the hosts in front after 19 minutes, when he poked in at the back post from a corner before Ollie Shenton then curled an effort into the bottom corner of the net from just outside the 18-yard box.

Ben Tollitt managed to halve the deficit seven minutes after the restart, but it wasn’t enough as the Coasters were left frustrated at the full-time whistle.

Sam Osborne with a shooting chance for Fylde against Chorley Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

Jim Bentley made three changes from the FA Trophy defeat against Solihull Moors, with captain Alex Whitmore, Dan Pike and David Perkins coming in to replace Jamie Stott, Luke Conlan and Liam Nolan.

The Coasters were handed an early opportunity when Nick Haughton was brought down on the edge of the area. He picked himself up and forced Matt Urwin to palm his effort from the set-piece away.

It was a bright start to the game as Jim Bentley’s men came forward once again. Jack Sampson switched play to Tollitt, who slid Kieran Lloyd in on goal, but he could only find the side-netting.

Despite several chances for the Coasters, it was Chorley who took the lead when a corner was flicked to the back post from Mike Calverly into the path of Scott Leather, who poked into the net.

The Magpies then went close to a second after a cross had to be turned onto the crossbar by Bobby Jones, who then sprang to block Millenic Alli’s shot on the follow-up.

In an end-to-end game, Haughton went on a mazy run and worked enough space to hit a low driven shot towards the bottom corner, though Urwin kept the effort out with his left boot.

However, the visitors doubled their lead in the 41st minute, when Cardwell held played up and slid a pass to Ollie Shenton, who curled in from the edge of the area.

The Coasters came out with a point to prove in the second half, and they pulled a goal back after Haughton slipped a pass into the feet of Tollitt. He turned and fired ferociously past Urwin in the Chorley goal.

Chorley were winning themselves a few free-kicks in the second half, and Tomlinson managed to find Cardwell at the back post with one but he could only head wide.

After grabbing his goal, Tollitt wanted more, and after a few half-chances, the wide midfielder had a great strike from distance gathered well by Urwin.

With five minutes of play left, Haughton turned and played a pass to Sam Osborne, who flashed a ball across the face of goal which the Magpies eventually cleared

In the dying embers of the game, the Coasters should have been level. A corner into the area fell to Emeka Obi, whose effort was blocked.

Osborne then went close but again had an effort blocked and Chorley managed to scramble the ball away to safety.

This was a third successive defeat in all competitions for second-placed Fylde.

They still trail National League North leaders Brackley Town by a point, having now played a game more. Fourth-placed Chorley have moved within three points of the Coasters,

Fylde: Jones, Lloyd, Whitmore, Obi, Pike (Osborne 82), Perkins, Joyce (Philliskirk 45), Haughton, Tollitt, Walker (Hulme 68), Sampson. Subs not used: Stott, Robinson.

Chorley: Urwin, Henley, Leather, Baines, Blakeman, Tomlinson (Halls 90), Calveley, Whitehouse, Shenton (Smith 74), Cardwell (Holmes 90), Alli. Subs not used: Blyth, Spencer-McDermott.