Martin Baird aiming to make a difference as AFC Blackpool boss

He may not have much money to spend, but new AFC Blackpool manager Martin Baird hopes that a change of approach can help to transform the Hallmark Security League club’s fortunes.

A run of one win in 12 games has seen the Jepson Way club slip to 14th in the First Division North and Tuesday’s 3-0 defeat at Chadderton proved the end of the road for manager Dave Worthington, who resigned the following day.

Now AFC have turned to club stalwart Baird to steady the ship for the rest of the season, starting with tomorrow’s home clash against eighth-placed AFC Liverpool .

Baird has served as player, junior chairman and coach at the Mechanics and is clearly relishing the challenge.

He told The Gazette: “I’ve been involved at this club for 10 years and always felt I would like to move into the management side.

“I believe there are good players around the Fylde coast and we want to build something a bit different.

“We want to make sure the lads enjoy it and that our games are enjoyable for people to watch.

“Worthy did an excellent job and is one of the best blokes I’ve worked with but it hasn’t worked out this season and that’s football.

“The league is harder and more competitive this year. I feel we have made a few mistakes but we just need the right recipe.”

Baird has played this season, but now intends to concentrate solely on his management duties and has already discussed staying in the post after his current deal runs out next spring.

“If it works out we’ll stick with it but my playing days are definitely gone,” he added.

“Everyone knows we don’t have a budget here, so it’s about doing things a little differently to make sure we are better prepared to win some games.

“If we get good performances the results will come because the quality is there.

“I think we already have a good team but we want to bring a couple more in and change the way we play a bit.

“It’s about getting the confidence up and putting the club back on the map.”

To add to AFC’s anguish, non-league rivals Squires Gate are enjoying a fine run and are up to eighth in the Premier Division.

They too are at home tomorrow against Silsden and are seeking a fifth successive win which would lift them further up the table.