AFC Blackpool beaten away at FC St Helens

AFC made the trip to sixth in the table, following their away win at Cleator Moor, with the management team making five changes.

It didn’t take long before the home side took the lead, when four minutes in Brad Green was played in behind.

Bearing down on goal, Nathan Whalley challenged the striker on the edge of the box, with momentum taking the tackle into the area. The referee awarded a penalty and St. Helens skipper Zac Riley put his side ahead, finishing into the bottom right corner.

An early setback for AFC, who got their heads down and began to fight back. Jacob Gregory was the first to test the goalkeeper, playing a one-two with Robbie Hulme before attempting to curl one into the corner, but it was well saved.

In the 23rd minute, the Mechs had their best chance of the half. Liam Birchall did brilliantly on the right-hand side, taking on the full-back before delivering an inviting cross towards the back post.

Ben Duffield rose highest but was stretching for the ball and headed it wide from close range. Another big chance was squandered in the second half when Maine Walder’s shot deflected into the path of Robbie Hulme, but his snapshot was fired the ball over the bar.

Down the other end, Dan Hall was forced into making a save, when the ball ricocheted through a body of players, with the resulting corner hitting the side netting.