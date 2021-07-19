AFC Blackpool and Northwich Victoria's pre-season meeting ends with honours even

After losing 4-2 against Charnock Richard four days earlier, AFC boss Martin Baird made several changes.

Carnan Dawson came in at left-back, trialist Kyle White made his first start as an attacking midfielder, while Ben Roberts also appeared for the second time in pre-season.

In all, the first 15 minutes were cagey, as both sides found their feet in boiling conditions.

AFC Blackpool drew at the weekend Picture: Adam Gee

The Vics had a couple of early opportunities which came to nothing before AFC keeper Dan Hall got down well to save a low shot.

This brought the away side to life as they continued to pressure in the closing stages of the half, coming nearer still when they struck the woodwork.

Moments before the half-time whistle, the ball fell kindly to Kyle Higham on the edge of the box but his effort was just wide.

Vics started the second half the brighter of the two sides, forcing Hall into another save and heading the resulting corner against the bar.

Eventually, just before the hour mark, they broke the deadlock as Matty Waller curled home from the edge of the area.

The lead only lasted 10 minutes though as Taylor was fouled and Adam Sumner’s free-kick headed in by Mark Buchan.

With the game now open, and players beginning to tire, both managers made a number of substitutes.

Taylor shot wide for AFC before coming close to sealing a win just before the final whistle, shooting narrowly wide.

Both sides performed well in tricky conditions and have more minutes in the tank with the season fast approaching.

AFC Blackpool will make the short journey across the road next time out as they face Blackpool Wren Rovers on Tuesday evening.