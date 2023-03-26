AFC Blackpool 3 Garstang 1

AFC Blackpool made it five wins from five after beating Garstang

A Josh Winder brace, as well as Jacob Gregory’s 22nd goal of the season saw the Mechs return to the Fylde coast with threepoints.

Garstang started the game positively, with the rain falling sideways. Dan Hall was forced into action early on, making a couple of saves.

Gregory stung the hands of the home goalkeeper with a low free kick, eight minutes into the game.

Then, another chance came, this time for Winder, but a tiny touch from the defender saw the shot go wide.

Despite numerous efforts, AFC struggled to hit the target, with the clubhouse roof getting most of the action.

This was until the 37th minute when Brendan O’Brien’s half volley on the edge of the box fell into the path of Winder and the striker stretched and prodded the ball past the goalkeeper, making it 1-0 to the Mechanics, minutes before half-time.

After the break, Garstang had a positive spell, and some misfortune handed them the equaliser.

A pass back towards Hall bobbled as the goalkeeper kicked the ball, sending it looping into the air.

Unchallenged, forward Zac Clark headed into the top corner, giving the home side some hope.

This was soon quashed however, when three minutes later, AFC took the lead.

Kyle Higham ventured forward, picking up the ball with his back to goal.

A quick turn and cross fell into the path of Gregory to tap the ball into an empty net.

And the Mechs didn’t stop there, when in the 56th minute, Winder grabbed his second of the match.

Gregory’s intricate skill on the by-line saw a shot from the edge of the box come off the crossbar, falling onto the head of Winder, who found the back of the net.

Substitutes, Ben Duffield, Jamie Houghton and Ralf Threlfall-Newton all came on and played their part towards the end of the match, with Houghton and Threlfall-Newton making the step-up from the reserves.

Garstang gave a good account for themselves in the final 20 minutes, with numerous opportunities toscore.