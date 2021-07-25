AFC Blackpool 2 West Allotment Celtic 3: Visitors fight back to claim friendly victory

West Allotment had the first opportunity of the game from a corner on seven minutes but it was headed high and wide.

They saw another effort dragged wide of goal before AFC earned a free-kick in a dangerous area.

Skipper Adam Sumner whipped an unstoppable strike into the top corner to give his side the lead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan McLean scores AFC Blackpool's second goal Picture: Adam Gee

AFC took control after that with Carnan Dawson creating a chance for a trialist, whose effort was blocked, before Sumner sent another free-kick wide – albeit from a more acute angle.

Then, on the 20-minute mark, West Allotment tried to play out from the back but AFC’s high press was too much for them.

Ryan McLean retrieved the ball, found himself one-on-one with the keeper and slotted home to make it 2-0.

AFC’s trialist sent a half-volley over the bar and Kyle White’s shot was saved before West Allotment pulled one back.

With half-time looming, they were awarded a penalty and although Dan Hall saved the spot-kick, the rebound was converted.

Trailing 2-1 at the break, the visitors pulled level early in the second half.

The ball was played to a man in an offside position, and with the flag raised, AFC’s defenders stopped but another player ran in and took the ball around Hall before tapping home to make it 2-2.

Hall was forced into some exceptional saves to keep the scores level but, with 20 minutes to go, the away side was awarded a second spot-kick.

On this occasion, Hall was sent the wrong way from 12 yards as West Allotment took a 3-2 lead.

AFC were unable to claw their way back but they still got more minutes into their legs ahead of Saturday’s first league game at Ashton Town.