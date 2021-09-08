AFC Blackpool 1 Pilkington 4: Second defeat sees AFC knocked off top

The hosts started brightly as Jon-Jo Morris cut inside and shot wide, but Pilkington were in front after 10 minutes.

A back header caused uncertainty in the home defence and striker Phil Marsh fired into the corner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conah Bishop impressed for Blackpool but could not spare them defeat by Pilkington

Jamie Hughes drove forward and hit the bar for Blackpool, then Jacob Gregory headed over.

Pilkington made the most of these let-offs to double their lead 10 minutes before half-time, when Adam Howard fired across goal.

AFC pulled one back three minutes later, when Joe Robinson broke and fed Gregory, who cut inside to score.

Gregory had another opportunity two minutes later but shot straight at the keeper and it remained 2-1 at half-time.

Billy McKenna hit the side-netting from Gregory's lay-off but Pilkington restored their two-goal lead on 61 minutes, when Adam Gilchrist punished AFC for overplaying at the back.

The same player ended any doubts about the outcome by netting the visitors' fourth nine minutes later.

It could have been even worse for AFC but a late Pilkington effort rebounded off the bar.

This second defeat sees Blackpool slip to third in the table, two points behind Pilkington and one behind Golcar United.

AFC take a break from league action on Saturday to visit NWCFL Premier Division club Barnoldswick in the first qualifying round of the FA Vase.