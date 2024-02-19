Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The epic new installation has been unveiled by Doritos to launch its new campaign - ‘For the Bold in Everyone’ - aiming to ‘crunch’ society’s stereotypes in sport and beyond. The move comes as the brand’s research reveals that almost a quarter (23%) of UK adults want female athletes to be celebrated more in the UK.

Despite huge progress being made for female footballers, women and girls still don’t get the same recognition as their male counterparts. There are currently 240 public statues of sportspeople across the UK, yet only three recognise the achievements of female athletes. One in three (37%) Brits admit to never having seen a statue or monument of a female athlete in the UK and women in particular recognise the imbalance in commemoration, with 39 per cent feeling that male athletes are still more celebrated than female athletes, regardless of their success.

According to brand research, just one in six (17%) UK adults believe that Chloe’s record kick was set by a woman. And with so few knowing about her achievement, Doritos felt the record needed to be celebrated in a big way. This two wall mural measures a whopping 2,774 square feet and depicts a nod to the record power of her penalty shot via an illusion of Chloe kicking a ball through the actual wall.

With brand research revealing that 70% of people believe it is very important to feel comfortable with expressing who they are, the mural not only acts as a medium to celebrate Chloe’s achievement, but as a platform for Doritos to encourage everyone to rethink their personal biases and embrace their own edges, challenging stereotypes in their respective fields, just like Chloe does on the pitch.

Chloe was invited to be the first to see the mural, where she was visibly moved by the tribute to her skills, especially as it had been unveiled in the city of Manchester where she lives and has represented at a club level for four years.

Lioness and Manchester City footballer, Chloe Kelly shared: “To have a mural created in my honour and just down the road from the Manchester City training ground is totally surreal. Being a woman has never held me back from following my dreams, and that should be the same for every other girl out there. It’s not men’s football or women’s football, it’s just football, and everyone deserves a chance to get out there, enjoy ourselves and pursue our passions, no matter what stereotype is put on us.”

To increase access to grassroots football facilities for women and girls, Doritos has pledged to support inclusive grassroots football clubs around the country to help with new kit, and champion the bold in everyone.

Hannah Nearchou, Senior Marketing Manager, comments: “Doritos is all about being bold, and as the boundary-pushing, iconic tortilla chip, our new campaign ‘For the Bold in Everyone’ champions those that break the mould and ‘crunch’ stereotypes. We know that sometimes people hide parts of themselves to fit in, but Doritos wants to encourage people to embrace their own edges and passions just like Chloe does each day.”