Football Freestyler Jay Rosa Wow's Crowds at Fleetwood Town for Mental Health

Jay appeared at Highbury Stadium on Saturday, for the Fleetwood Town Vs Gillingham fixture, where he performed in the fanzone and pre-match on-the-pitch for up to 5,000 spectators.

In the world of football, there are many ways to shine and make a difference. One individual who is capturing hearts and attention across England is Jay Rosa, a talented football freestyler who is on a mission to perform at every football league stadium in the country in support of Mental Health UK.

Jay Rosa embarked on his EFL Tour in January 2023 with a vision to showcase his amazing football freestyle skills on-the-pitch at various Football League Stadiums. Since the start of his tour, Jay has already left a lasting impression on audiences, performing in front of crowds exceeding 50,000 spectators.

Jay's tour has taken him to some of the most iconic football stadiums in England. Clubs like Blackburn, Chelsea, Sunderland and many others have welcomed Jay Rosa to showcase his extraordinary talent and dedication to making a positive impact.

Jay Rosa at Highbury Stadium

What sets Jay Rosa apart is not just his incredible football freestyle skills but also his commitment to using his talent for good. The support and recognition he has received speak volumes about his ability to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression. His performances not only entertain but also support meaningful causes, and his journey has been nothing short of remarkable.

With over 30 football clubs booked in for the 2024/25 season, Jay could be turning up at your favourite football stadium very soon. Keep an eye out!

To follow Jay Rosa's inspiring journey and to witness his jaw-dropping football freestyle skills, you can follow him on Instagram and Tiktok (@jayrosa1_). To make a donation in support of Jay Rosa's EFL Tour, please visit www.jayrosa.co.uk.