Fleetwood fighters shine at record-breaking Manchester Open

This year’s Manchester SMK Taekwondo Open, on April 12 and 13, 2025, was bigger than ever for the team from Fleetwood – and they rose to the occasion in spectacular style.

Twice a year, the squad makes the trip down the M6 to Urmston’s BeActive Leisure Centre (formerly George Carnell Leisure Centre) to compete in one of the most anticipated events on their calendar. Held bi-annually, the Manchester Open is a cornerstone of the UK Taekwondo scene - and for the Fleetwood club, it’s the biggest domestic tournament of the year.

In preparation, the team had been training relentlessly since January – first gearing up for a high-profile trip to compete in Barcelona in March, all while keeping one eye on this major UK showdown.

Despite being in top condition, tournament nerves were still running high, as they always are, but the team handled the pressure with remarkable composure.

Some of the Mount Taekwondo team on day two of the Manchester Open 2025

Day One – Poomsae (Patterns)

Saturday saw some of the club’s best-ever performances in Poomsae. Medals flowed throughout the individual categories, but the standout moment came when the club’s top athletes achieved a historic hat-trick: individual male junior gold, individual female senior gold, and pairs gold – a clean sweep never before accomplished by the pair.

Day One Medal Count:

5 Gold

5 Silver

2 Bronze

Third Place Team

Day Two – Kyorugi (Sparring)

Sunday brought the fast-paced action of sparring, and once again, the team delivered in style. From hard-earned golds and silvers to emotional first-time bronzes, every competitor left it all on the mats.

It was an emotional rollercoaster, as always, but the spirit and determination on display made the coaches and supporters proud – regardless of the outcomes. The results, however, speak volumes about the quality of this team.

Day Two Medal Count:

6 Gold

3 Silver

4 Bronze

Third Place Team

Across the weekend, 17 students competed – and brought home an astonishing 25 medals. Two were also honoured with best male and best female awards in their respective categories.