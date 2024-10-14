Fleetwood boxers in Sweden tournament success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Boxers from Fleetwood Gym ABC continue to enjoy medal success with victories for Tom Cardwell and Freddie Cheetham in Sweden where the club also won 'club of the tournament'

Two teenage boxers from Fleetwood Gym Amateur Boxing Club travelled to Sweden as members of England Boxing’s north-west squad and boxed over two days to win gold medals in the Gripen Box Cup held in Söderköping south-west of Stockholm with the club picking up the award for best competing club.

Tom Cardwell, 16, was selected as the tournament’s best junior male boxer having beaten the Swedish national champion. ‘I had two tough fights,’ said Cardwell. ‘The first against an aggressive Ukrainian boxer. Our squad all got behind me and we put together a game plan together which worked perfectly. I knew nothing about my Swedish opponent in the final, but I got the job done with a unanimous win.’

One of the best things about being in the squad is meeting new boxers from different gyms and learning all kinds of new styles and techniques. It really helps everyone get better as the coaching team and officials are always there to support us. Everyone has each other’s back, and being part of it is a great experience.’

Tom left Freddie right

Teammate Freddie Cheetham, 17, agreed. ‘It was an unreal experience learning so much and meeting some amazing people, having two bouts and winning them both. I’m grateful for the opportunity and proud that this sport is helping me grow and develop so much making me the person I’ve become. It’s all thanks to Fleetwood Gym ABC.’

‘Both boys attend every possible squad training day and stood out as worthy of selection,’ explained coach Sean McGann. ‘Freddie has now won fourteen bouts with one loss and Tom thirteen of eighteen. Tom is very focussed working hard throughout preseason and excels in training and sparring. Both boxers will be competing in major championships over the coming months and we’re proud of how both put their all into the sport.’

‘Thomas has been boxing for two years at Fleetwood Gym,’ said dad Matt Cardwell. ‘He’s incredibly dedicated, training at least twice a day and maintains a strict, healthy diet. His commitment to the sport truly inspires us. We’re beyond proud both for his selection and his performance. He wasn’t well before departure but recovered in time and his mother and I travelled to Seden to show our support. It was heartwarming to watch how the squad supported each other, coming together as one team.’

‘Both Thomas and Freddie aim to become professional boxers as adults as does teammate Oliver Grimshaw who now spars regularly with the England Performance squad in Tamworth,’ explained McGann. ‘Aston Simpson also represented the club in a regional final in Blackburn last weekend boxing well but losing via split decision. Our club is thriving.’

If wanting to train at Fleetwood Gym or offer sponsorship then contact Sean McGann via social media, fleetwoodgymboxing (Facebook) or fleetwood_gym_a.b.c (Instagram) or call Sean on 07465 401441.