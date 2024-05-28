Fleetwood boxers end successful year on Manchester Box Cup high
It’s been a busy time for Fleetwood Amateur Boxing Club as the season draws to a close with Tom Cardwell and Oliver Sproston joining the Northwest England squad to box against the Leinster squad in a tournament in Ireland. Four of the five judges gave Tom the win while Oliver narrowly lost (3-2) in his first three round nine-minute bout.
Four elite amateurs participated in the Manchester Box Cup including Oliver Grimshaw, Freddie Cheetham, Joel Cheetham and Bex Stead. Grimshaw won every round in his final against a Northern Irish opponent to become a Manchester champion for the second time which confirms his potential given his recently winning a gold at international level in a tournament in Sweden.
Freddie Cheetham has now won finals in three box cups including Manchester’s where he also boxed a tough Irish opponent but won having dominated the fight. Cheetham knocked the opponent down three times with the referee ending the bout to give the Fleetwood boxer a stoppage victory. Teammate Bex gave a good account of herself against a Scottish champion but unfortunately lost having been caught by the opponent’s cleaner shots. Joel Cheetham also boxed courageously against a Manchester opponent but lost following an unfortunate point deduction.
Fleetwood’s novice Billy Boswell also recently scored a unanimous decision win over fellow debutant Kai Tattersall on a show in Manchester. ‘Billy kept composed, listened to advice and instruction and won,’ said coach Sean McGann. ‘We’ve also had nine boxers attend the Northwest Region Squad training day with Cardwell and Sproston selected meaning that three including Oliver Grimshaw have competed internationally this spring.’
Meanwhile Fleetwood ABC recently held its fourth and final show this year at Norbreck Castle welcoming boxers from as far away at Carlisle. Thirteen Fleetwood boxers were amongst those competing in seventeen bouts. Bex Stead starred in the fight of the night in a back and forward affair which had the crowd on their feet against Vaneesa Muhammad from Premier in Bolton. Bex had cleaner shots and won by split decision.
Henry Abram and Jack Michael enjoyed skills bouts against Aiden Yates and Ellis Evans. ‘These bouts allow newer boxers to show what they’ve learnt in training without the pressure of aiming for a win,’ explained McGann. Jenson Aston got a unanimous win over Shane Lee Ralph. Sean Boswell won his first scored contest against Beau Dixon from Flookburgh prior to Tommy Boswell facing a tough contest ending in a split decision win against the experienced Patrick Jones from Rainhill Forge in Liverpool. Aston Simpson won a rematch with Ayan Farooq from Majestic Boxing Academy.
Topping the home show bill was Olly Grimshaw taking on the tough Rhys McKay from Fox ABC over three three-minute rounds.’ Olly was feeling confident after his recent triumph in Sweden,’ explained McGann, ‘but Rhys was tough and determined.’
Rhys came out very aggressively in the first round making it a very close bout, but once Olly got into his stride and got his distance he started picking & scoring some great shots. Olly won via unanimous decision. It was a great contest and one that’s worthy to see again so both boxers are keen for a rematch.