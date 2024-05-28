Fleetwood boxers end successful year on Manchester Box Cup high

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Amateur boxers from the Fleetwood club have enjoyed success at the Manchester Box Cup and at tournaments in Ireland and Sweden

It’s been a busy time for Fleetwood Amateur Boxing Club as the season draws to a close with Tom Cardwell and Oliver Sproston joining the Northwest England squad to box against the Leinster squad in a tournament in Ireland. Four of the five judges gave Tom the win while Oliver narrowly lost (3-2) in his first three round nine-minute bout.

Four elite amateurs participated in the Manchester Box Cup including Oliver Grimshaw, Freddie Cheetham, Joel Cheetham and Bex Stead. Grimshaw won every round in his final against a Northern Irish opponent to become a Manchester champion for the second time which confirms his potential given his recently winning a gold at international level in a tournament in Sweden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Freddie Cheetham has now won finals in three box cups including Manchester’s where he also boxed a tough Irish opponent but won having dominated the fight. Cheetham knocked the opponent down three times with the referee ending the bout to give the Fleetwood boxer a stoppage victory. Teammate Bex gave a good account of herself against a Scottish champion but unfortunately lost having been caught by the opponent’s cleaner shots. Joel Cheetham also boxed courageously against a Manchester opponent but lost following an unfortunate point deduction.

Fleetwood ABC at Manchester Box Cup

Fleetwood’s novice Billy Boswell also recently scored a unanimous decision win over fellow debutant Kai Tattersall on a show in Manchester. ‘Billy kept composed, listened to advice and instruction and won,’ said coach Sean McGann. ‘We’ve also had nine boxers attend the Northwest Region Squad training day with Cardwell and Sproston selected meaning that three including Oliver Grimshaw have competed internationally this spring.’

Meanwhile Fleetwood ABC recently held its fourth and final show this year at Norbreck Castle welcoming boxers from as far away at Carlisle. Thirteen Fleetwood boxers were amongst those competing in seventeen bouts. Bex Stead starred in the fight of the night in a back and forward affair which had the crowd on their feet against Vaneesa Muhammad from Premier in Bolton. Bex had cleaner shots and won by split decision.

Henry Abram and Jack Michael enjoyed skills bouts against Aiden Yates and Ellis Evans. ‘These bouts allow newer boxers to show what they’ve learnt in training without the pressure of aiming for a win,’ explained McGann. Jenson Aston got a unanimous win over Shane Lee Ralph. Sean Boswell won his first scored contest against Beau Dixon from Flookburgh prior to Tommy Boswell facing a tough contest ending in a split decision win against the experienced Patrick Jones from Rainhill Forge in Liverpool. Aston Simpson won a rematch with Ayan Farooq from Majestic Boxing Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Topping the home show bill was Olly Grimshaw taking on the tough Rhys McKay from Fox ABC over three three-minute rounds.’ Olly was feeling confident after his recent triumph in Sweden,’ explained McGann, ‘but Rhys was tough and determined.’

Fleetwood Boxers at Irish Tournament