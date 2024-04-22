Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fleetwood amateur boxer Oliver Grimshaw has returned from Sweden with a gold medal in his first international competition as part of England Boxing’s ten strong north-west squad who brought back an impressive haul of eight golds plus a silver and a bronze from the prestigious Sala Sparkbank Cup tournament in Heby some seventy miles north of Stockholm.

‘It was an amazing weekend with the squad,’ said Grimshaw,19, ‘Everyone was so friendly, and I hope to keep in contact and box with them all again. I had two fights in two days and had to move up two weight categories to box at under 67kg but I wasn’t deterred. I proved agile, rapid and able to place shots precisely getting me the by unanimous decision.

Lead squad coach Alan Smith commended Grimshaw. ‘He’s a talented boxer who showcased skills and determination and making a highly positive impression on both opponents and spectators. His sportsmanship throughout was commendable. Oliver showed a humble respect for opponents and was gracious in victory making him a role model for younger boxers.’ Fellow coach Chris Keeler added ‘Olly represented the region and his club fantastically. He came up against two top quality opponents who both had a height and range advantage on him. In both bouts he had a high work rate and executed his game plan effectively. I’m very proud of Olly’s performances and his gold medal contributed to our region winning the best team of the tournament prize.’ Comments supported by Grimshaw’s coach Drew Austin at Fleetwood Gym ABC who commended Oliver as ‘very dedicated and very disciplined enjoying lots of support from the club.’

Oliver Grimshaw with coaches left Chris Keeler and Alan Smith right

‘I want to say a real big thank you to my coaches Sean and Drew for getting me in top shape for this great opportunity. I intend to be the busiest boxer this year and should be competing on our home show at Norbreck Castle on 4th May followed by the Manchester Box Cup on 25th May and hopefully become a second time winner there. I’ll be training hard to become the best version of myself with the goal of making my family and clubproud.’