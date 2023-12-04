Fleetwood Boxer Olly seeks help to become a champion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Champion Fleetwood amateur boxer Oliver Grimshaw is looking for local sponsorship to allow him to develop his career and hopefully represent the town as he puts Fleetwood boxing firmly on the map.

“I’m a senior amateur boxer who has trained very hard throughout the years and lives the life of an athlete spending most of my life in the gym as I’m totally committed to boxing,” said Grimshaw. “I’m a regional champion and a Box Cup champion. However, this is only the start of my boxing career. My ambition in a couple of years is to become a professional boxer. In the meantime, I’ll be focusing on gaining more experience and winning as many championships as possible. Further sponsorship would help with training fees, travelling, nutrition and equipment etc.”

19-year-old Grimshaw trains at Fleetwood Gym Amateur Boxing Club under Sean McGann and Drew Austin. He took up boxing aged twelve. Grimshaw said: “It became serious when I was 15-years-old. I’ve won 13 of 16 amateur contests with two more bouts this year and quite a number already lined up for the New Year.”

Olly Grimshaw is looking for local sponsorship. Photo: Tim Brice

The former Cardinal Allen Catholic High School pupil, Grimshaw is of course years away from making his living as a boxer. He achieved three ‘A’ levels and a Sports Diploma at Joe Gallagher’s Boxing Academy. He’s always lived in Fleetwood and works in highway maintenance. Oliver has shown over the years a level of discipline and commitment that is arguably equalled only by that shown by Dan Caitlin our current area champion. We therefore very much hope that local people and businesses will take this ambitious but pleasant, friendly elite young athlete to their hearts and offer sponsorship supporting someone Fleetwood born and bred.