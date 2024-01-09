Fleetwood boxer Max enters pro ranks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Max Swarbrick is the latest amateur boxer from Blackpool to join the professional ranks having signed a contract with Glenn Banks as manager while remaining with Josh Thompson of Fleetwood’s JFT Boxing as coach. Swarbrick hopes that his first professional bout will take place in the spring.

“It’s the earliest of days,” said Swarbrick, who turns twenty in April, “but I love this sport and my record says I’m good at it. Like any young boxer I’m ambitious. I believe I have what it takes to succeed. I intend to prove that I have the skill, talent, strength and courage needed to win and the commitment and dedication to the intensive training required to be an entertaining boxer people enjoy watching. Like any activity you get out of it what you put in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Swarbrick is joining the paid ranks with a distinguished amateur record with 24 unlicensed bouts and victories in two of the three prize-fighter contests he entered, being a finalist in the third. He went on to win his five fights regulated by the Amateur Boxing Association reaching the north-west quarter finals and the semi-finals of NAGBC which brings together northern boxing clubs.

Max Swarbrick is the latest amateur boxer from Blackpool to join the professional ranks

A former student of Fleetwood’s Cardinal Allen Catholic High School, Swarbrick is now taking an apprenticeship to become an electrical and instrumentation technician. “That’s a mouthful,” joked Swarbrick, “but I want to be known as a boxer. A full-time professional boxer. Maybe emulate the likes of my idols Tommy Herns and Marvin Hagler who gave it their all and never had a dull fight. That’s the aim.”

“I found I enjoyed the sport right from the start but initially never thought that I’d turn professional. Now I’m hoping to have three fights this year and before long be challenging for titles. The stark truth though is that to get the bouts I must show I can sell tickets. It’s a challenge but I’m confident I’ll get the support and prove to be the latest in a long line of tough and talented boxers from our area who make people feel happy and uplifted as they see us achieve our goals.