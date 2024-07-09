Fleetwood amateur boxers finish year with tournament success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Fleetwood boxing club has finished the season with boxers travelling to Manchester and Birmingham to win medals in regional amateur tournaments.

‘It’s been an incredible year,’ said head coach Sean McGann. ‘Our boxers have been involved in 112 bouts in total and have won 67, which is a commendable 60%. In addition, 42 novice boxers have competed in skills bouts to give them experience without the pressure to win.’

'We’re proud of the three boys who won medals at the two Box Cup championships,’ continued McGann, ‘Charlie Brough won a title belt at the Birmingham Box Cup and a week later made it to the semi-final of the Manchester Box Cup losing to the eventual overall tournament winner. Tom Cardwell took a gold in Manchester winning his final by unanimous decision. Jenson Aston had a straight final and boxed his best bout so far. He's just twelve. We felt he did enough but lost via split decision to return home with a silver. All competitors will have made great memories and strong friendships.’

Winners Jenson Olly, Tom, Freddie and Charlie

Brough and Cardwell are both fifteen. ‘Our coaches are brilliant. It feels like one big family,’ said Cardwell. ‘I now help coach the younger kids which I really enjoy. I've had a great season including wins in Ireland and at Manchester. I was delighted to be presented with the blub award as Boxers’ Boxer and Coaches’ Boxer at Fleetwood’s presentation evening. I’d love to be part of Team GB in the 2028 Olympics. If anyone is considering this sport come down and give it a try.’

‘Thomas began boxing at Fleetwood Gym two years ago,’ said dad Matt, and the exercise, discipline, and maturity gained there have transformed him from a challenging teenager into a mature young man of whom we’re immensely proud. The coaches and his teammates are his extended family. He loves being part of this special community. None of his success would have been possible without the help and support of Sean and other coaches at Fleetwood Gym.’

McGann is adamant that ‘boxing creates strong and lasting friendships both here and abroad. In February Fleetwood’s future professional Oliver Grimshaw returned from Sweden with a gold medal in his first international competition as part of England Boxing’s ten strong north-west squad. Tom Cardwell and Oliver Sproston were also in the squad competing in Ireland in May. These boxers are now tough and courageous but it’s down to their enthusiasm backed up by determination and commitment to train intensively.’

