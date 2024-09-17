Evolve Document Solutions Unveiled as Fylde Rugby Club’s New First Team Shirt Sponsor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fylde Rugby Club has revealed Evolve Document Solutions as the new First Team shirt sponsor for the new National League 2 North 2024/25 season. Evolve Document Solutions will now display its logo on the First Team shirts. The shirt sponsorship announcement follows the recently-announced new commercial partnership agreement with Evolve.

The addition of Evolve Document Solutions as the First Team shirt sponsor is a significant step in the club's ongoing efforts to secure strong commercial partnerships that support both its on-field and off-field activities.

The sponsorship will provide the club with essential resources to maintain and enhance its facilities, as well as to promote rugby at all levels within the local community.

Daniel Maddox, owner of Evolve Document Solutions, said: "Seeing the Evolve Document Solutions logo on Fylde Rugby Club's First Team shirts is a proud moment for us. We are honoured to support such a historic club and can’t wait for the rest of the season."

Based in Bamber Bridge near Preston, Evolve Document Solutions specialises in photocopier leasing and document management solutions. Evolve Document Solutions has a history of supporting local sports clubs, including Great Harwood Cricket Club, East Lancashire Cricket Club, and Cadley Football Club in Preston.

Evolve’s Annual Charity Golf Day National sporting figures have supported the event in previous years, highlighting the business community’s commitment to charitable causes. Over the five years, the Charity Golf Day has raised more than £25,000 for various local charities. The company is committed to promoting local sports and community engagement through its sponsorships and partnerships.

This sponsorship further cements their commitment to community engagement and the promotion of local sports.

Anthony Hoskisson, Chairman of Fylde Rugby Club, said: "This is great news to have Evolve Document Solutions as our First Team shirt sponsor for the 2024/25 season. Daniel’s support will make a huge contribution in helping us achieve our goals both on and off the field. We look forward to a successful season wearing the Evolve-branded Fylde rugby club shirts with pride."

The 2024/25 season is set to be an exciting period for Fylde Rugby Club, with the support of local partners like Evolve Document Solutions playing a key role in the club’s ongoing success. These partnerships highlight the shared values of both organisations in fostering community spirit and promoting the sport of rugby.