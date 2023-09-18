News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
NHS warns consultant and junior doctor strikes will disrupt care
Liz Truss defends her record as prime minister in think tank speech
A 21-year-old man has died after a crash in Lytham
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 announce smart TV platform - Freely
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week
Preston Magistrates Court to be shut for 'at least three months'

Euxton North U13 3 V 5 CN Sharks U13🦈.

Kiera Walsh Cup Action The Sharks pulled of a cup upset on Sunday in an eight goal thriller away at league higher Euxton!
By Lee GoodContributor
Published 18th Sep 2023, 14:50 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The team showed great character to come from behind three times to eventually go on and win the game.

It was a highly entertaining game which saw a lot of chances on goal, great goals and a lot of running.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Euxton started the brighter overall and took the lead after 15 mins but the Sharks looked dangerous on the break all game long and after several good saves it was Amelia who got the equaliser finishing high after a late run into the box - her first goal for the team.

Most Popular
The Sharks sporting their new tangerine away kit. Photo: Johnathon BaileyThe Sharks sporting their new tangerine away kit. Photo: Johnathon Bailey
The Sharks sporting their new tangerine away kit. Photo: Johnathon Bailey

Euxton soon took the lead again slotting home straight from a clearance, but Isla broke free on goal from one of many great through balls from Lylia, Sophie, Mia and Lyla to slot home casually.

2-2 at the break.

Euxton took the lead a minute after half time on a quick break, but another good through ball saw Isla stay composed and finish once more. 3-3

Now it was the Sharks turn to finally take the lead! Erin played a firm ball to Isla close to go goal who played a nice chip over the onrushing keeper for her hat trick.

Erin Fairbrother Marshelling the defence. Photo: Johnathon BaileyErin Fairbrother Marshelling the defence. Photo: Johnathon Bailey
Erin Fairbrother Marshelling the defence. Photo: Johnathon Bailey
Hide Ad

Isla was once again involved as we went 5-3 up, her cross deflecting home of a defender with Tia performing superb on her debut ready to pounce.

Hide Ad

Some great individual performances, good passing into space and great defending particularly from India who had a real battle with a quick left winger- India won girl of the game!!

Millie who filled in as keeper today did a really great job with good handling and big kicks! Annie, Aoife, Erin and India showed played really well at the back, with Millie in nets today.

Many thanks to McDonald's Lytham St Annes for our lovely new tangerine away shirts! Never lost wearing them

Match Report by Duncan Barnes

Related topics:Sharks