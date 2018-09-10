Three wickets for Blackpool's Richard Gleeson on debut day for Lancashire in vital Roses clash

Blackpool’s Richard Gleeson was delighted to take three Roses wickets on his first day as a Lancashire player.

The seamer helped his native county to gain the upper hand on day one of the Specsavers County Championship relegation battle with Yorkshire at Emerald Headingley.

Despite Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s superb unbeaten 105, Lancashire bowled out their hosts for 209 shortly before tea then reached 105 without loss, with Alex Davies unbeaten on 57.

Kohler-Cadmore, dropped on 44 by wicketkeeper Dane Vilas, helped Yorkshire to recover from early strife at 33-4.

The sides started this fixture second and third bottom in Division One, with Lancashire a point ahead.

Gleeson, signed for Northants the previous day just 10 days after playing for his old club Blackpool at Morecambe, slotted into an outstanding seam attack alongside Graham Onions and Tom Bailey, who are the division’s leading wicket-takers, both having passed 50.

Onions was handed his Lancashire cap before the start of play by cricket director Paul Allott and Bailey claimed three wickets in his opening nine-over burst, finishing with 3-18 from 14 overs.

Kohler-Cadmore and Jonny Tattersall helped Yorkshire recover with a 105-run stand for the sixth wicket.

But after reaching 138-4, Yorkshire slumped to 177-8, three of those four wickets falling to Onions in 13 balls.

Gleeson then yorked captain Steve Patterson, had Jack Brooks caught at deep square and wrapped up the innings by getting Ben Coad caught at backward point.

Kohler-Cadmore stood defiant, reached 100 for the second successive match after facing 121 balls, and hitting 16 fours and a six.

Davies and opening partner Karl Brown (43) then strengthened Lancashire’s grip. Davies reached his 50 off 73 balls, having offered a sharp chance to the diving Adam Lyth at slip on 36.

Gleeson said: “If you’d have offered me three wickets at the start of the day I think I’d have snapped your hand off.

“Bowling a team out for 200 and being 100 without loss in reply you’re in the driving seat.

“I think it will be a bit tough because it seems like it does a bit more in the morning but hopefully we can build our lead.

“We’re up against it with only two games to play and I think this is probably the biggest of the games we have left. If we can get a win here, we can pull ourselves away from the bottom of the table.”

Of new team-mates Bailey and Onions, he added: “They’ve been outstanding this season – 100 wickets between them. They make it quite easy, and it’s good to listen to them and pick up different bits and pieces which can help develop me.”