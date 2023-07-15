​The best is still come from South Africa ace Tiaan Van Vuuren, says Fleetwood skipper Adam Sharrocks

But the Fleetwood skipper believes the best is yet to come from the young all-rounder this season.

​The South African has been hugely influential so far this summer as the men from Broadwater adapt to life back in the Northern Premier League.

After relegation in 2021, Fleetwood bounced back immediately by winning the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield last year. However, the step up in class this year was bound to test the mettle of Fleetwood’s young side.

KIMBERLEY, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 17: Tiaan van Vuuren of South Africa during the 2020 ICC U19 World Cup match between South Africa and Afghanistan at Diamond Oval on January 17, 2020 in Kimberley, South Africa. (Photo by Louis Botha/Gallo Images)

They have certainly performed admirably over the first half of the campaign.

Currently, they sit in a comfortable midtable spot and have designs of rising up the division over the next few months.

Only 21-years-old himself, Van Vuuren has already shown what a great future he has in the game.

Bowling wise, he sits second in the league wicket-taking list having taken the scalps of 39 batsmen at an average of just over 25.

He has also been an asset with the bat, accumulating 478 runs with four half-centuries.

"We as a club, and me personally as captain, could not be any more happier with Tiaan.

"He is a young lad himself – it’s his first time over here. He is a genuine all-rounder – a quality cricketer and a fantastic lad, fantastic person.

"Tiaan has fitted in really well with the rest of the lads and the club in general. I believe he feels the same about us, he seems happy that’s he’s come to play at Fleetwood. With him being so young and it being his first time over, his performances have been great.

"He’s done really well for us but the great thing is that I do believe we are yet to see the best of him which is really encouraging in many ways. Hopefully, he can build on the first half of the season that he’s had and have a really strong second half.”

The derby clash against Blackpool last weekend was abandoned due to the weather and forecast does not look too promising for this weekend’s clash at defending champions Garstang.

​Northern League fixtures: Blackpool v Longridge, Chorley v Netherfield, Garstang v Fleetwood, Kendal v Leyland, Penrith v Fulwood & Broughton, St Annes v Eccleston.

