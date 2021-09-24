Red Rose men on title alert TODAY as all eyes switch to Edgbaston

A tense third day saw the Red Rose get over the line by one wicket to end Hampshire’s title bid.

Set a target of 196, Lancashire found themselves needing three to win when Mason Crane ran out Tom Bailey and then had Joe Weatherley caught behind to bring No.11 Matt Parkinson to the crease.

The leg-spinner negotiated two balls before Dane Vilas swept for four to claim the victory.

Lancashire’s Dane Vilas after hitting the winning runs after day three of the County Championship Division One match against Hampshire at Aigburth

All eyes will now be on Edgbaston where Warwickshire, who will be crowned champions if they beat Somerset, ended day three on 179 for one with a lead of 157.

The hosts need to press on briskly with the bat on Friday to give themselves time to try to take 10 wickets on a batting-friendly surface.

Rob Yates is unbeaten on 72 and skipper Will Rhodes resumes on 42 not out.

A magnificent 153 from opener Adam Lyth left Nottinghamshire with work to do to finish the season with the win that could see them contest the Bob Willis Trophy next week.

Bowled out for 73 in their first innings, Yorkshire made 396 following on before Nottinghamshire could dismiss them for a second time.

Chasing 174 to win, the home side closed the third day needing 132 more on 42 for one.