Our best pictures from Lancashire's T20 Blast win against Nottinghamshire at Blackpool's Stanley Park

Blackpool’s Steven Croft struck an unbeaten 61 as Lancashire put one foot in the Vitality Blast quarter-finals with a six-wicket victory – their sixth victory from their last 10 Blast games.

They reached their target of 180 with 10 balls remaining, returning to the North Group’s summit after successive defeats in the competition.

Lancashire are back in Blackpool on Thursday evening (5.30pm) to face Durham in the same competition

But first, take a look through our gallery of pictures from Sunday’s event...

