​Lytham’s winning run is halted by Highfield

​Lytham's four-match winning run in the Liverpool Competition was halted when Highfield got the better of a draw in Wigan.
By Andy Moore
Published 4th Jul 2023, 08:35 BST- 1 min read

Lytham's four-match winning run in the Liverpool Competition was halted when Highfield got the better of a draw in Wigan.

The visitors regretted putting Highfield in as they declared at 243-3 from 55 overs, Sudip Chatterjee finishing unbeaten on 105 after hitting 13 boundaries.

He shared a third-wicket stand of 149 with Hedley Molyneux, whose 64 featured eight boundaries, and an unbroken partnership of 59 with Madduma Lakmal (34). All three wickets fell to the first division's top-wicket-taker, Avinash Yadav (3-73 off 28 overs), taking the Lytham professional's tally to 38.

Cricket stock photo. Cricket ball against boundary rope. (d14051261)Cricket stock photo. Cricket ball against boundary rope. (d14051261)
Lytham then reached 160-5 in reply, opener Matthew Wood scoring 60 (nine fours) and putting on 50 for the second wicket with Niall Dunn (19).

Jaccob Sainsbury then helped Lytham to bat out 47 overs with an unbeaten 26 but they had to settle for four points, Highfield earning seven.

Lytham slip to fifth before facing more mid-table opponents, Sefton Park, at Church Road on Saturday.

