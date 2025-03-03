​Lancashire to unveil new-look kit in partnership with Castore

​Lancashire Cricket have announced a multi-year partnership with sportswear brand Castore to become the club’s official kit supplier.

The kits will be worn from April, featuring the county’s iconic Red Rose.

The new designs will be unveiled in time for the Lancashire men’s and women’s first domestic fixtures of the season.

Castore – who supply Preston North End’s strip – will be supplying the men’s and women’s kits for the T20 Blast and One-Day Cup, in addition to the men’s County Championship and training kit for both squads.

Lancashire batter Josh Bohannon wearing new Castore training kit (photo: Lancashire Cricket)

Lancashire chief executive Daniel Gidney said: “We are thrilled to welcome Castore into our family of partners as they become our official kit supplier ahead of the new season.

“Castore is a local brand who have built up an impressive portfolio, working to provide playing kit across several top-class professional sports clubs around the world.

“We are looking forward to unveiling our bespoke men’s and women’s Castore playing kits to members and supporters ahead of the season starting in April.”

Castore is kit partner to international and domestic cricket teams, including the England men’s and women’s teams, New Zealand Cricket and several of the first-class counties.

The brand’s founding partner Tom Beahon said: “We’re really excited to partner with Lancashire, a club that is close to our hearts – especially my brother and co-founder Phil, being his former club.”