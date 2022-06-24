The 19-year-old scored 31 runs off 26 balls against Durham Jets, in Lightning’s second T20 game of the week at Blackpool Cricket Club.

Bell states he wanted to enjoy the moment, especially while batting alongside Steven Croft.

He said: “It’s all a bit surreal if I’m being honest but I’m very happy. I didn’t expect it at the start of the week, it all came around very quickly and now I’m buzzing.

Lancashire took on Durham in their second T20 game of the week at Blackpool Cricket Club

"I found out I was in the squad yesterday but I didn’t know I was actually going to play until I got to the ground today.

"Maybe that was for the best because I didn’t have to think about it too much and was able to play my natural game, which is what I wanted to do.

“I was trying to enjoy it because I may not get another chance for a few weeks. I wanted to take every ball as it came.

“It was brilliant to bat with Crofty, he’s a Lancashire legend. I’m not sure, but I think he might have played for Lancashire before I was born, so it’s a bit weird, but quite funny at the same time.

"Everyone’s happy with what I’ve done and I’ve put myself in the shop window. We’ll see what happens from here.”

The game at Blackpool was ultimately abandoned due to the conditions and ended with no result.