​Justin’s five-for in vain as rain halts K&W’s victory charge

Only one match was completed in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield's premier division.

Kirkham and Wesham were unable to reply after removing visitors Torrisholme for 117 in 35.2 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lancaster side's top three scored 12 between them after choosing to bat but they were rescued by Saeed Bariwala's 50 (eight boundaries).

Picture by Julian Brown 28/05/16 Preston batter Saeed Bariwala Preston v Blackpool Northern League Cricket

However, from 109-5 Torrisholme could add only eight more as Justin Banks claimed his first five-for of the season (5-29 from 11.2 overs) and Antony Wilson's six overs yielded 3-33.

K&W remain seventh and Torrisholme second-bottom, two points above Morecambe, who host Kirkham on Saturday.

Torrisholme host Lancaster on Saturday and then visit Carnforth for Sunday's Meyler Cup semi-final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thornton Cleveleys looked to be on their way to victory at Preston in the Palace Shield before the weather intervened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts had been put in and dismissed in 41 overs for 137 thanks largely to Joshua Sackfield's best return of the season – 5-19 from 6.5 overs.

Imran Mehmood top-scored with 39 but Preston's bottom six could only muster 16 as the innings fizzled out.

Set a revised target of 89 from 21 overs, Thornton were 53-2 after eight before the weather had the final say, Sackfield getting them off to a bright start with 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad