First County Championship win of season for Lancashire​

A half-century by Red Rose captain Dane Vilas steered his side to a first LV= Insurance County Championship victory of the season before lunch and extend Lancashire’s unbeaten record in the competition to 14 games over the last twelve months.

Lancashire take 22 points from the game to move on to 68 points from six games and advance their Championship ambitions while for Hampshire the defeat and three points received have put a dent in their title hopes with 82 points from seven matches.

Vilas said: “That felt great, firstly to get the win because we knew it would be a tough chase.

Dane Vilas was unbeaten on 64 (photo: Harry Trump/Getty Images)

“I’m really happy that we got over the line and got our first win of the campaign, which is fantastic.

“We’d played some good cricket coming into this game and we stuck together as a team and did the right things and got a good reward.

“We were a bit unsure about the pitch, with it being so dry. We knew if we bowled first we would have to bowl really well and every single bowler did that. They were outstanding.

“To bowl them out for such a low score was incredible.

“Then to follow that with the opening stand with Salty and Balderson was incredible and really set the tone in the first innings. They way we came out and showed good intent through every batter was excellent.

“It got us a good lead, which we knew we needed, because it was going to be difficult to bowl them out again.

“The wicket was tough but we knew we had the quality to get the wickets and set us up for as small as possible chase.”

Starting the day on 48 for two, Vilas and Josh Bohannon successfully negotiated the opening overs from Mohammad Abbas and Keith Barker before both settled to play a more expansive game.

Once Vilas blazed Barker emphatically through cover for four and Bohannon did likewise off Felix Organ in the following over, the outcome looked to be in little doubt, even when Organ snaffled Bohannon for a well-made 37 from an edge to Vince at slip.

By then just 47 runs were required and that reduced quickly once Daryl Mitchell had hammered Kyle Abbott over extra cover for six and Vilas, having reached a 73-ball fifty, pulled Organ over midwicket for six more.

Mitchell departed for 14 to a legside glance off Abbas taken by wicketkeeper Ben Brown, but Rob Jones (14 not out) struck three consecutive fours off Organ before Vilas hit the winning runs to finish unbeaten on 64.

Hampshire captain James Vince said: “We got a long way behind the game in the first innings.

“After day one we played some good cricket and fought back really well and felt we had an outside chance.

“There was a lot of ground to make up, and we had a couple of decisions go against us. They were big moments in the game as well.

“After the first innings deficit, it was always going to be tough to get back but we stuck at it well.”

