England bowler ​Jimmy Anderson's Ashes place could be under threat after below-par performance in first Test against Australia

The ex-national batting coach expects Mark Wood to return to the line-up to give captain Ben Stokes some extra pace in his attack

Australia won the opening game of the series by two wickets on a dramatic final day at Edgbaston as the hosts failed to break a 55-run match-winning ninth-wicket stand between Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon.

Ramprakash, who played 52 Tests, reckons the bowling attack will be given serious consideration by coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes.

England bowler James Anderson during the first Test against Australia (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“By and large, England will be happy they played the brand of cricket they wanted to,” Ramprakash said.

“The only thing is, they have asked for quite flat wickets which are batter-friendly which can, to a degree, negate England’s greatest bowler in Jimmy Anderson, who only took one wicket in the game.

“His form will perhaps be a bit of a concern going forward to Lord’s and they will have to make a call on selection.

“It was a big thing for Moeen Ali to come back in but, with the amount of overs he bowled, he ripped the skin off his spinning finger and that impaired his performance in the second innings and that is something they will have to look at very closely.

“I expect Mark Wood to be seriously considered because England need some pace in their line-up.

“It is just injecting a bit of life. If Moeen is struggling, what variety do England have in their attack if the wicket is flat? I do expect Wood to come back in.”

Meanwhile, Stokes admitted he was “devastated” as England lost after a gripping climax to the first Test but he was resolute that their style of play can topple Australia.

He said: “I am devastated we’ve lost that game but in terms of what it’s done for the series, it’s hard to not be too disappointed because it has set up a great series,” Stokes said.