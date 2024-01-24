CN Wildcats U10’s Vs Myerscough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The weather was pretty bad and got worse throughout the game. Despite the howling wind and rain the girls started the game superbly playing some lovely football and creating a few half chances but nothing clear cut. Defensively we were solid and restricted Myerscough to very few chances 🌧️⚽️

The second half was spent playing against the wind which made it more difficult to get out and the girls found themselves penned back early in the half and lost our rock at the back Allana for five minutes due to injury but luckily she was able to come back on. Despite the scoreline the girls kept going and were rewarded with a superb team goal that resulted in Elsie slotting home after a flowing team move ⚽️🥅⭐️

Player of the match went to Darcy, didn’t quite fall for her in front of goal today but never gave up battling, creating chances for her team mates and playing a part in our only goal of the game. Special shout out to Lil who also kept a very dangerous Myerscough player quiet with never say die attitude, and Allana for showing the desire to go back on after getting injured to help her team mates 🏆⭐️

Wildcats on the attack. Photo: CN Sports

In spite of the result today the girls played superbly and are already looking forward to next week's game. It was great to see the reaction of the girls after the game, such a special group😊