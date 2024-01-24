CN U11’s Pirates Vs Walton-Le-Dale Juniors U11’s

The Pirates ready for their game. Photo: CN Sports

We’ve had some really close battles with these girls over the last 2.5 seasons, with most games being decided by only one goal, and today proved to be another nerve jangling encounter 🏴‍☠️⭐️

WLD started strongly, dominating possession and territory in the first 10 minutes, but our girls held out with some resolute defending to keep them at bay.The next 35mins were a real show of what our Pirates can do, and they clicked into gear superbly, defending brilliantly, working their socks off and being clinical on the attack 😎

Due to illness we only had one substitute, so inevitably our girls tired a bit towards to the end, and the home team upped the ante and got themselves back into it, setting up a nerve wracking final 5 minutes for everyone involved.

I can honestly say I’ve never seen our girls work as hard as they did today. Walton-le-Dale are a good team with some talented players, and our Pirates matched them stride for stride with a fantastic ‘never say die’ attitude, and loads of positive encouragement from each of teammate to another 👏

As coaches we couldn’t have been happier. Player of the week - the girls played so well together, we couldn’t decide, so agreed that it would go to the team as whole 💗🏆