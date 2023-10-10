CN Sports Wildcats u10s vs Cadley Whites

This morning the U’10s Wildcats took a trip down the M55 to play Cadley Whites. Having played Cadley a few times over the summer we knew we had our work cut out for us, Cadley are a physical team (in the right way) with some very good players. The Wildcats knew they needed to be on the top of their game to get anything from it.

Unfortunately, as has been the case the last couple of weeks, the Wildcats started slow. Although Lottie in particular was defending well and Lil was finding space to exploit on the left wing. Cadley did however manage to score from a well taken strike on the edge of the Wildcats box.

The Wildcats grew into the game and had some chances but Cadley’s number seven and their keeper managed to stop the Wildcats from finding the equaliser. That changed after 20 minutes when subs made an immediate impact, Darcy coming off the bench worked well with Violet passing the ball around the opposition before delivering a cross into the box where Elsie (another sub) calmly slotted the ball beyond the Cadley keeper.

From this point on the Wildcats piled on the pressure, playing some lovely football and matching Cadley in physical contests. Violet De Bruyne was as usual running the game from CM and is playing some beautiful passes to her teammates cutting through defences. Allana was also defending well not letting anyone past her, even when taken to the floor, great determination refusing to be beaten. Also blocked a strong freekick getting her body in the way of what could have otherwise been another Cadley goal.

The Wildcats with their tournament trophies won over the summer.

Player of the match - Mia. Played the whole game in goal today and was solid, saving plenty of Cadley shots but also impressing with her ability to claim crosses and corners with confidence. Her distribution is also coming along very well.