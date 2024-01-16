CN Sports U13 Sharks 5 v 1 BJFF Vipers
The game started fairly evenly with both teams set up defensively and few chances.
It was going to take a goal on the break to bring the game to life and that’s what happened with the BJFF striker making a great through run and staying strong to finish.
The lead didn’t last long though. Erin won the ball back brilliantly in defence, the ball was worked forward to Isla who found the bottom left corner.
Just five minutes later, we took the lead for the first time. The ball became loose in the box, and after a few chances to shoot it was Isla, who finally did striking the ball, which took a small deflection, but always heading into the net
In the second half, Thea replaced Millie in nets and both put in a solid display between the sticks.
We grabbed a third as a Lyla corner reached Sophie whose shot was blocked but it fell to Erin who slotted it in the bottom left
Our fourth came when Erin fed Sophie whose high first time shot was palmed away by the keeper but straight to Tia who finished it low and hard.
We weren’t quite finished, our fifth and final goal came from Lylia from range, her powerful shot taking a big deflection and wrong footing the BJFF keeper.
There were some great performances, particularly as we lost three girls to injury/illness during the game.
Dolly was chosen as player of the match for her solid no-nonsense defending
We look forward to welcoming Euxton North this coming Sunday for our next game