CN Sharks U13 3 v 2 Fylde Coast Soccer U13

The girls got their first win of the new season in a tight game where both teams showed great character in muggy weather.

CN applied good early pressure - a series of long corner deliveries from Lyla saw some early chances which Sophie pounced on to put us 1-0 ahead after five minutes, firing home from close range.

The Sharks continued to look the bigger threat for 15-20 minutes, some lovely breaks for Isla, Farrah and Sophie to chase, the girls shooting early to test the FCS keeper.

FCS began to get a foothold in the game and the game became more balanced as they began to create dangerous attacks.

CN Sharks U13 Girls. Photo: Duncan Barnes

Our defence generally dealt well with the pressure, Millie, India and Annie particularly staying composed to take the ball away from goal and look for passes down the line. Erin marshalled in front of them well and the four kept a high line really well on set pieces.

Thea in nets came out well several times to collect and her kicking was excellent all game.

Overall we felt we should have been ahead by at least one more at half time, and knew the second half would be trickier.

We lost Millie at the back near the start of the second half through a knock and FCS took advantage with the ball breaking wide to the winger who’s cross/shot flew high into the net.

Sharks Pressing the Opposition Goal. Photo: Duncan Barnes

FCS smelt blood and continued to push. Eve, Mia and Aoife made lots of important blocks and played report laws and helping out the defence.

The referee however, awarded a penalty for an adjudged handball following a FCS corner, how much they scored the ball just out of Thea’s reach.

The Sharks needed to show their mentality and fought hard to get back into the game. Amelia, Lylia, Isla, Mia and Lyla having to put in the hard yards in to close the space, win the ball and send balls through to Sophie and Farah in particular

Erin showed good awareness to take a quick throw in Isla who played a lovely through ball to Farah who run through and put the ball across goal into the bottom right hand corner to equalise.

Lyla Barnes on a mazy run down the right wing. Photo: Duncan Barnes

With the game in the balance both sides continued to battle hard, and create chances, calling on both keepers to make brave decisions to leave their nets to confront the attacking team.

A good high press on a FCS goal kick saw the ball fly to Farrah who controlled the ball well and sent a powerful, looping shot over the keeper’s head into the roof of the net .

The Sharks continued to work hard up and down the pitch for the final 10 minutes to see out the game.

It was a really entertaining and end to end game with both teams deserving lots of credit.

Lots of good performances all over the pitch, but Farrah was awarded girl of the game for her constant goal threat and two great finishes.