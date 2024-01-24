News you can trust since 1873
CN Cobras U10’s Vs BJFF Spartans U10’s

Definitely the best performance of the season so far
By Lee GoodContributor
Published 24th Jan 2024, 14:45 GMT
Really excellent as per😋across the whole squad, who are really beginning to gel as a team.

There were really physical battles all over the pitch, but we more than held our own against some big, strong players ‼️

We created a decent number of chances on goal and scored some good goals as well, the best of the bunch a freekick from Kaiden flying home high into the net.⚽️

The Cobras pre-match. Photo: CN SportsThe Cobras pre-match. Photo: CN Sports
The Cobras pre-match. Photo: CN Sports

As impressive as our build-up and shooting today was our defence of Mali-Rae, Lilly and Ro who were really tested but remained absolutely rocksolid. 👊🏼

Kynan, Lenny, and Malakai worked hard with and without the ball and made some good decisions on the wings ⚽️

Henry put in as usual shift up and down the midfield and also grabbed himself a deserved goal ⭐️

Harrison’s glove work was spotless, and he kept his concentration right through to the final whistle brilliantly 🥅

Ellis put in a big shift up front, also dropping back to midfield to help where needed and adding some muscle 💪🏼

Kaiden’s goals were more than enough to win him Player of the match today 🏆 ⚽️⚽️⚽️

Lenny’s regular sprinting to get into the box without instruction won him moment of the game trophy 🏆

Thank you to our shirt sponsors EMB Electrical Ltd💡😊