CN Cobras U10’s Vs BJFF Spartans U10’s
Really excellent as per😋across the whole squad, who are really beginning to gel as a team.
There were really physical battles all over the pitch, but we more than held our own against some big, strong players ‼️
We created a decent number of chances on goal and scored some good goals as well, the best of the bunch a freekick from Kaiden flying home high into the net.⚽️
As impressive as our build-up and shooting today was our defence of Mali-Rae, Lilly and Ro who were really tested but remained absolutely rocksolid. 👊🏼
Kynan, Lenny, and Malakai worked hard with and without the ball and made some good decisions on the wings ⚽️
Henry put in as usual shift up and down the midfield and also grabbed himself a deserved goal ⭐️
Harrison’s glove work was spotless, and he kept his concentration right through to the final whistle brilliantly 🥅
Ellis put in a big shift up front, also dropping back to midfield to help where needed and adding some muscle 💪🏼
Kaiden’s goals were more than enough to win him Player of the match today 🏆 ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Lenny’s regular sprinting to get into the box without instruction won him moment of the game trophy 🏆
Thank you to our shirt sponsors EMB Electrical Ltd💡😊