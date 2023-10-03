Clifton U13 2 V 3 CN Sharks U13

An away trip to unbeaten Clifton saw the sharks start really strongly creating some very early chances for Sophie and Farrah, the keeper showing she’d be tough to beat today.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We stayed really positive, with Isla, Lyla and Lylia in particular showing great technique to work the ball into the channels for a series of breaks where we were unlucky to not get ahead.

The breakthrough did come midway through the first half from a Millie long throw which bounced into the path of Farrah who toe-poked home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We generally remained on the front foot but Clifton had skilful players and our backing had to use their pace and strength on several occasions to limit the shots which Thea handled well in goal.

Striker Farrah Barker charging through on goal. Photo: Johnathon Bailey

Isla was really unlucky not to score a volley from a Lyla cross and Farrah also hit the inside of the list from range.

The second half was a bit closer but CN extended their lead Farrah chasing a well saved shot to muscle her way onto the ball and score.

Clifton pounced a few minutes later scoring high into the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 10 to go a nice Lylia through ball once again set Farrah free who shoulder-barged herself into position and finished well into the far corner for her hattrick

Winger Lyla Barnes whipping in a corner. Photo: Johnathon Bailey

Advertisement Hide Ad

An equally good finish from Clifton set up a nervy few minutes but CN stood firm for a well deserved win, everyone battling really hard all match.

Farrah deservedly won player of the match for her goals.

Many thanks to our shirt sponsors McDonald's Lytham St Annes

And our jacket sponsors. Rarity School of Dance