Busy brave Blackpool boxer buzzing

Blackpool boxer Tyrone Bowen-price is ‘buzzing like the busiest of bees’ following his decisive win over London-based Ukrainian boxer Mykhailo Sovtus at the Winter Gardens show organised by Steve Wood.
By James BovingtonContributor
Published 25th May 2023, 12:43 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 12:43 BST
Tyrone Bowen-Price. Harder than Blackpool rock. Photo: Karen Priestley Boxing photographyTyrone Bowen-Price. Harder than Blackpool rock. Photo: Karen Priestley Boxing photography
Tyrone Bowen-Price. Harder than Blackpool rock. Photo: Karen Priestley Boxing photography

“This was my fifth professional match and my first six-rounder,” said Bowen-price “and I won decisively on points. It was a great evening. I am proud of my performance and hopefully delighted my many local supporters especially as my opponent put up strong resistance. But I wore him down. The win’s a springboard so with my team we will be looking for northern regional title fights later this year. I’m grateful to my coach Adam Little for ongoing expertise and support.”

Twenty-five-year-old Welterweight Tyrone is the son of former heavyweight Craig Bowen-price and after a short career in the amateurs began his professional boxing career in September 2021 with a stoppage win over Craig Sumner. Three fights with equally decisive victories followed in quick succession but Bowen-price’s career came to an abrupt halt after his May 2022 victory over Josué Bendana.

“I’d almost became inactive,” said Bowen-price, “given that I hadn’t had a match for 364 days. This was owing to a hand injury dating from before my last fight which was solved by a major operation involving transferring bone from my thigh. But it’s worked and I was back on form at the show.”

Tyrone and coach Adam Little Photo: Karen Priestley Boxing photographyTyrone and coach Adam Little Photo: Karen Priestley Boxing photography
Tyrone and coach Adam Little Photo: Karen Priestley Boxing photography
No one’s prouder than dad Craig, “Tyrone was a quality footballer,” explained Craig “but then embraced boxing and showed just how determined and dedicated he is. He’s a rock-hard lad but also kind and considerate for example taking time after winning to meet supporters individually for photographs. Tyrone has a bright future.”

For those interested in the detail referee Mark Lyson scored the bout 58-56 in favour of the Blackpool boxer. The seven other Blackpool boxers on the show all won their matches these being Jake Abrol, Bryan Collins, Will Goldie-Galloway, Luis Wright, Jackson Hulme, Jake Darnell and Umar Niaz.

