Tickets selling fast for pro wrestling show held in Blackpool in memory of Jordan Banks

Former professional boxer turned pro wrestler Ryan (RP) Davies is helping organise the event, which takes place at Layton Institute on Saturday, November 20.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to Brian House Children’s Hospice, who Jordan often fundraised for.

The nine-year-old tragically lost his life in May after being struck by lightning while taking part in a football training session at Common Edge Road playing fields.

“Jordan used to raise money for them and I know they’ve helped the family since the tragic incident,” Davies told The Gazette.

“I think it’s fitting to raise money in his memory for Brian House, who will also have a representative at the show.

“We’re going to have collection buckets and maybe a booth so people can chuck in and raise some money for them that way.

The show will pay tribute to Jordan Banks, who passed away in tragic circumstances earlier this year

“We’re also going to do a raffle for everybody there and give all the raffle money to charity as well.”

Among those to have donated gifts for the raffle includes Blackpool’s William Regal, who now works for WWE after a 30-year career in grappling.

“He’s donated a Roman Reigns package which includes a lot of his merchandise, which is double cool,” Davies added.

“Jordan’s football team Clifton Rangers will also be invited to the show and they’ll be in the first couple of rows as our invited guests.

“They’ll come free of charge and hopefully we’ll put a good show on for them. That’s the plan anyway.”

Davies will headline the show in a six-man TLC (tables, ladders and chairs) match, while plenty of other local names feature on the card.

“We’ve got a lot of the top names from the North West on the card,” he added.

“There’s also quite a few local names as well. There’s obviously myself, but there’s also Ryan Hunter, Nate Reese, Mikey Barnes and Rob Drake.

“It’s going to be a really good event, but more importantly we’re doing it for a really good cause. That in itself is something I’m really proud of.

“I’ve got to give a big thanks to Odyssey for allowing me to do this. They’re a Morecambe based promotion but they’ve organised this and allowed me to direct it.

“Without them, this wouldn’t be going ahead, so a massive, massive thanks to them.”

Visit https://www.odysseyprowrestling.co.uk to buy a ticket for the show.

Doors at Layton Institute open from 5.30pm for VIP ticket holders (£15) and 6pm for general ticket holders (£8 in advance, £10 on the door).

Tickets purchased online include a booking fee of 50p.