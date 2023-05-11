News you can trust since 1873
Here's your chance to watch the next generation of Blackpool boxers at the Winter Gardens

A host of up-and-coming Blackpool fighters will be looking to shine when big time boxing returns to the Winter Gardens this weekend.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 11th May 2023, 10:27 BST- 2 min read
Steve Wood for VIP promotions is hosting a stacked card with no less than six hometown fighters on Saturday night.

Decorated amateur Jake Abrol tops the bill as he looks to move to 7-0 against Bulgarian Georgi Velichkov in the super-lightweight division.

Abrol, who is still only 20 years old, has made an impressive start to his career having turned professional in 2021.

Chief support is provided by Abrol’s former Sharpstyle gym member Tyrone Bowen-Price (4-0), who makes the step-up to six rounders against Ukrainian Mykhailo Sovtus.

Giant Blackpool heavyweight Luis Wright, who is 6ft 6ins, makes his professional debut, while William Goldie-Galloway, Jackson Hulme and Jake Darnell are also in action.

Promoter Steve Wood said: “I’ve always said the Winter Gardens in Blackpool is my favourite venue to work at, it’s absolutely fantastic.

Decorated amateur Jake Abrol tops the bill. Photo: Kelvin StuttardDecorated amateur Jake Abrol tops the bill. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
“We never really had the people up there to do it. Even when we had Jack Arnfield and Brian Rose, it was all about them. But now we’ve got six who are fighting on Saturday and a couple of others we’ve signed who can make a show on its own.

“They’re all selling tickets well and the Blackpool public can now see a journey they can be a part of from the start.”

After a long absence of boxing shows in Blackpool, Wood now hopes to bring events back to the Winter Gardens on a regular basis.

He added: “After this we’ve got two more shows in Blackpool in 2023 and I’m already waiting for dates in 2024. I’m excited to do that in Blackpool.

“All these young kids, they’ve gone from doing four rounds to six and they’ll be doing eight soon enough. Hopefully we’ll be doing title fights in Blackpool as well.

“I think Blackpool is sat in a really good position and it’s going to be a regular haunt for VIP Promotions over the next eight years I’d say.”

Doors open at 6.30pm while the first bell is expected at 7pm. Standard tickets are priced at £40 while ringside are £70.

To purchase yours, visit www.vipboxing.co.uk

