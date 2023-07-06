The 34-year-old issued the series update on an Instagram story to his 5.8 million followers.

He said: "Very very very busy couple of days with the launch of my new Netflix show on August 16.

"I can't wait for that, I'm doing a ton of press at the moment for it. It's my third day of media today for the Netflix drop.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: Tyson Fury celebrates victory after the WBC World Heavyweight Title Fight between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium on April 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

"August 16. Come on! Live on your screens, At Home with the Furys’. Get up!"

The multi-part documentary will document Fury's life outside of the ring and give an insight to his life at home in Morecambe.

According to Netflix’s synopsis, it said: “At Home With The Furys’ will have exclusive access to the heavyweight champion of the world, as he exits the ring and tries to embrace retirement with his extraordinary family including wife Paris, father John and his six children Venezuela, Prince John, Prince Tyson, Prince Adonis, Valencia and Athena.

“Alongside changing nappies and the school run, At Home With The Furys’ will see Tyson constantly looking for projects to keep him busy, from a world tour to meet his fans, to lavish family holidays, encounters with other A-listers and impromptu family camping trips.”

Tyson Fury’s brother Tommy and his girlfriend Molly Mae will also appear in the new Netflix series.