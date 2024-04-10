Former boxer Willie J Healey swings into Blackpool for gig next month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Already a favourite of some of the UK’s most acclaimed artists (Alex Turner, Joe Talbot of IDLES, Jamie T and Florence Welch), Willie J Healey’s latest album ‘Bunny’ earned a wave of remarkable critical adoration. Bringing echoes of Sly and The Family Stone, David Bowie circa ‘The Gouster’, Outkast and Beckinto his singular style, the album took his talents to a far broader audience with highlights including the BBC 6 Music Album of the Year accolade (as chosen by Guy Garvey), BBC Radio 1 support from Jack Saunders and Greg James, a remarkable debut ‘Later… with Jools Holland’ performance, and a Sofa Session for Jo Whiley.

Now Oxford-based former boxer Willie J Healey puts ‘Bunny’ back in the spotlight with the confirmation of a new UKheadline tour this May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

2023 saw Willie play numerous huge shows as guest to Florence + The Machine, Arctic Monkeys and Jamie T and his previous tour resulted in triumphant scenes and sold-out shows - including his biggest London headline show to date at the Brixton Electric. Now this spring he will hit towns which have yet to witness the full ‘Bunny’ live experience. Willie says, ‘’Bunny tour round two! I feel lucky to be diving deeper into the depths of the UK and I’m intending on blowing doors off hinges.’’

Willie J Healey is heading to Blackpool in May

In addition to his newly-announced May 2024 headline UK tour, Willie has a busy schedule of summer festival dates including Truck, Tramlines & Boardmasters, with more due to be announced.

Tickets for his show are on-sale now HERE